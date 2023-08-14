Sioux Falls brews up dominant victory over Renner in State A Amateur Championship

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A potent offensive attack and shutdown pitching from Bryce Ahrendt proved to be the ingredients for a championship brew in the State A Amateur Baseball Championship for the Sioux Falls Brewers.

Sioux Falls’ lineup pounded out 16 hits in support of eventual tournament MVP Ahrendt to overwhelm rival Renner 14-4 on Saturday afternoon at Cadwell Park in the title game of the 2023 State A Amateur Baseball Tournament.

James Borges had four hits and three RBI for the Brewers. Sam Baier, won won the tournament batting championship with a .500 average, also had a pair of knocks.

This is the Brewers fifth overall title and second in their current iteration as the Sioux Falls Brewers.

