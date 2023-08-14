Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls brews up dominant victory over Renner in State A Amateur Championship

Brewers defeat Monarchs via the mercy rule 14-4
Drop Renner 14-4
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A potent offensive attack and shutdown pitching from Bryce Ahrendt proved to be the ingredients for a championship brew in the State A Amateur Baseball Championship for the Sioux Falls Brewers.

Sioux Falls’ lineup pounded out 16 hits in support of eventual tournament MVP Ahrendt to overwhelm rival Renner 14-4 on Saturday afternoon at Cadwell Park in the title game of the 2023 State A Amateur Baseball Tournament.

James Borges had four hits and three RBI for the Brewers. Sam Baier, won won the tournament batting championship with a .500 average, also had a pair of knocks.

This is the Brewers fifth overall title and second in their current iteration as the Sioux Falls Brewers.

Click on the video viewer for highlights & reaction!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Brookings are investigating after one person died in an early morning mobile...
One dead in Brookings mobile home fire, authorities investigating
Crash graphic
Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash near Tyndall
Early forecasts show that this year’s El Niño effect might be stronger than usual. While it’s...
Stronger El Niño more likely, may impact winter weather patterns
An Omaha, Nebraska, truck driver celebrated a huge milestone Thursday.
Nebraska trucker drives 5 million accident-free miles
Beekeepers often make agreements with local landowners to place hives in hayfields or pastures....
Bee colonies disappearing at ‘unsustainable’ rate, signaling trouble for ag industry

Latest News

Canova Gang celebrate their 2023 State B Amateur Baseball Tournament Championship
Canova busts Lesterville’s Broncs to win State B Amateur Championship
Canaries Logan Eickhoff singles to give them the lead against Milwaukee
Canaries sweep Milwaukee in midst of longest win streak since 2008
Corey Yeigh's team wins Pit Crew Challenge at I-90 Speedway
Saturday for the Pits (Crew Challenge) and feature races at I-90 Speedway
Mitchell's Cadwell Park hosts the 2023 South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament Semifinals
Lesterville rallies past Tabor to reach first State Amateur Championship Game in 73 years