Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Toyota recalls Tundra truck models for potential fire hazard

Toyota is recalling its Tundra truck models for a potential fire hazard.
Toyota is recalling its Tundra truck models for a potential fire hazard.(Toyota)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Toyota has issued a voluntary recall for certain 2022 and 2023 Tundra and Tundra-hybrid trucks.

The recall is the company’s largest this year, covering 168,000 vehicles in the U.S.

The vehicles have a plastic fuel tube which could “rub against a brake line and develop a fuel leak.”

Toyota said such a leak could possibly cause a fire “in the presence of an ignition source.”

The Japanese carmaker will replace the tube for free and is preparing to make the replacement parts available.

For now, Toyota dealers “will install protective materials and a clamp on the fuel tube at no cost to customers.

The company will notify owners of affected vehicles by early October.

Owners can go to toyota.com/recall and enter their vehicle identification number or license plate information to see if their car is part of the recall.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 500,000 people visit the rally annually.
Final Sturgis Rally stats released
Tina Perez and Wilson Price said they felt welcomed as Native Americans who came to the 2023...
As Sturgis Rally attendance slows, planners try to build for the future
Sturgis woman's tattooed hands
Tattoo artist spends most of September covering Sturgis Rally work
Image of judge's gavel
Winner man and woman charged with sex trafficking of children, production of child pornography
Authorities in Brookings are investigating after one person died in an early morning mobile...
One dead in Brookings mobile home fire, authorities investigating

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Georgia court website publishes, then takes down, list of criminal charges against Trump
Shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport, a single-engine Super Petrel...
Pilot, passenger killed after plane crashes into lake
The three-judge panel, which blocked the use of the state’s old map last year, will decide...
Federal judges review Alabama’s new congressional map, lack of 2nd majority-Black district
FILE - People stand atop a rock formation to watch the sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. At...
Judge sides with young activists in first-of-its-kind climate change trial in Montana