Aberdeen city manager hired in Marshalltown, Iowa

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen City Manager Joe Gaa is departing for Iowa after working in the Hub City for three years.

Gaa was hired in the summer of 2020. According to an article by The Times-Republican out of Marshalltown, Iowa, Gaa was unanimously approved by the Marshalltown City Council Monday night to be hired as the community’s next city administrator.

Gaa is expected to start in Marshalltown as early as next month.

In a statement to Dakota News Now, Gaa said the move to Iowa will allow him to be closer to family.

“Leaving Aberdeen is bittersweet. I have been fortunate to be involved in several community projects that will shape the lives of Aberdeen citizens well into the future. Returning to Iowa to be closer to family has been a goal and although the timing is never right, I see this as a great opportunity to continue to grow and evolve in my career. I will forever have great memories of my time in Aberdeen and have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know the citizens here.”

Prior to arriving in Aberdeen, Gaa served in a similar role in Dickinson, North Dakota, and has also served as a city administrator in Chariton and Woodbine, Iowa.

Gaa is a native of Maryville, Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.