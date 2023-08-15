Aidan Bouman the leader of the Coyotes pack

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aidan Bouman stands tall yet keeps his words short and to the point.

“He’s going to talk when he needs to. He’s going to make sure everybody does their job and he’s going to do his job so he’s a great leader for the team. I think he’s definitely something we need right now when we’re trying to figure out our identity.” USD Sophomore RB Nate Thomas says.

He had big shoes to fill growing up the son of Russell-Tyler-Ruthton legend and former NFL quarterback Todd Bouman.

Not that Aidan remember much of his dad’s career which mostly happened when he was little save his father’s final game in 2010 for Jacksonville in Kansas City.

“I mean that was awesome! You know that was an experience that I’ll never forget! I still remember seeing him after the game, walking out where the press is and just thinking that’s so awesome! That’s so cool! IT’s been awesome and he’s taught me everything I know about football but, at the same time, he’s my dad.” Aidan says.

After a spectacular prep career in Minnesota playing for his dad, Bouman went to Iowa State. Unable to crack the starting lineup, he followed a former Cyclone assistant to Vermillion.

“Expectations for me, any expectations I get from anybody else they’re going to be lower than my own for myself. So I don’t really pay attention to what anybody else thinks. I’m just tring to fufill my own expectations.” Bouman says.

Halfway through last season Bouman came off the bench agaisnt 14th ranked Southern Illinois and led a comeback win on Dakota Days. He’d start the final four games of the year, finishing with 892 yards and eight touchdowns with just one interception.

“He’s had a full offseason now as a guy that is not just running our offense but a leader for our football team. And when he steps on the field he’s playing like a very confident quarterback. Does a great job of seeing the field, distributing, he’s a guy that understands the game.” USD Head Coach Bob Nielson says.

Now Aidan enters 2023 as the undisputed starter under center, eager to lead a turnaround every bit as big as his stature.

“Biggest thing for me is I like to think of myself as a leader. I want to be a leader out there, I want to make everyone around me better because I know how good this team can be. I know how much we care. It’s going to be a really fun season.” Aidan says.

