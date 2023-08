HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m.

Traffic in both directions was detoured for hours.

Dakota News Now is following this story and will have more information as it is provided.

Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon. (Dakota News Now)

Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon. (Dakota News Now)

Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon. (Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.