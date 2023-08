SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 10th annual Downtown Riverfest returns to Sioux Falls this weekend.

Tenley Schwartz joined Dakota News Now to talk about the event happening on Saturday.

The event takes place Aug. 19 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Fawick Park.

For more information, visit dtsf.com/event/10th-annual-downtown-riverfest-2023/.

