GoFundMe created for family of Minnesota man who died near the Boundary Waters

(Northern News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARSHALL, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - A fundraiser has been started for the family of a Marshall man whose body was found near a Cook County lake on Monday.

According to Northern News Now, authorities were able to identify the man as 32-year-old Justin Sperl of Marshall, Minnesota.

The GoFundMe was created to cover memorial and funeral costs.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/mr-justin-sperls-funeral?member=28785249&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer.

