Harvest projection includes 21% more corn, 14% more soybeans in SD

Cornfields border the park in Dimock, S.D. (Photo: Abbey Stegenga / South Dakota News Watch)
By South Dakota Searchlight staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (South Dakota Searchlight) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest forecast predicts South Dakota farmers will harvest 21% more corn and 14% more soybeans this year.

The corn harvest projection is 798 million bushels. The increase is attributed to farmers harvesting 10% more corn acres, reaching 5.5 million, and an expected yield of 145 bushels per acre, up 13 from last year’s 132.

The soybean harvest is projected to rise by 14% to 221 million bushels. The number of soybean acres harvested is expected to increase by 4%, and the USDA expects a yield of 42 bushels per acre, an increase from 38 in 2022.

Winter wheat production is expected to drop 32%, while spring wheat production is forecasted to decrease 38%. Oat harvests are predicted to fall 18% from 2022 levels.

Wheat and oat acres are relatively unchanged, but yield projections are down significantly from last year.

On the other hand, sorghum for grain production is set to surge 31% from last year, largely because farmers are projected to harvest 14% more sorghum acres, and because of bigger yields.

The USDA also forecasts a 12% increase in alfalfa hay from 2022. However, all other hay is expected to decline 4%, mainly due to an 8% decrease in hay acreage.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

