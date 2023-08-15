Jackrabbits relish having target on their back as defending FCS National Champions

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monday was Media and Team Picture Day for the 2023 South Dakota State Jackrabbit football team following their Monday morning practice.

Last year’s team photo was immortalized when that group went on to the greatest season in SDSU history. The Jacks went 14-1 and claimed their first ever FCS National Championship.

There certainly doesn’t appear to be any complacency as State begins their quest to run it back. If anything, after years of chasing a title, it seems the Jacks are embracing the role of being the one everyone else in the country is gunning for.

South Dakota State opens the 2023 season on August 31st in Brookings against Western Oregon at 7:00 PM.

