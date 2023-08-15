Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Jackrabbits relish having target on their back as defending FCS National Champions

SDSU holds Media & Picture Day ahead of 2023 season
Jackrabbits embracing role of championship favorites
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monday was Media and Team Picture Day for the 2023 South Dakota State Jackrabbit football team following their Monday morning practice.

Last year’s team photo was immortalized when that group went on to the greatest season in SDSU history. The Jacks went 14-1 and claimed their first ever FCS National Championship.

There certainly doesn’t appear to be any complacency as State begins their quest to run it back. If anything, after years of chasing a title, it seems the Jacks are embracing the role of being the one everyone else in the country is gunning for.

South Dakota State opens the 2023 season on August 31st in Brookings against Western Oregon at 7:00 PM.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 500,000 people visit the rally annually.
Final Sturgis Rally stats released
Justin Michael Sperl
Body recovered in Boundary Waters identified as missing Marshall man
Tina Perez and Wilson Price said they felt welcomed as Native Americans who came to the 2023...
As Sturgis Rally attendance slows, planners try to build for the future
Image of judge's gavel
Winner man and woman charged with sex trafficking of children, production of child pornography
Six SD nursing homes are among nation’s worst-rated

Latest News

Logan Storley celebrates win in Bellator 298
Logan Storley building own legacy amongst South Dakota pro athletes
USD Quarterback Aidan Bouman is our Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week
Aidan Bouman the leader of the Coyotes pack
USD athletic director David Herbster resigns
Canova Gang celebrate their 2023 State B Amateur Baseball Tournament Championship
Canova busts Lesterville’s Broncs to win State B Amateur Championship