Lennox restaurant owner starts food truck to give business a boost

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Smells of Caribbean jerk meatballs, loaded mac ‘n’ cheese, parmesan-and-garlic street corn, honey cornbread, and barbeque pulled pork wafted from the kitchen.

Customers eagerly ordered and waited. Then, they sat down at their tables, savoring every bite. Smiles were abound.

“It’s yummy,” one customer said. “None of the flavors are too strong. They all kind of mesh, and you can taste all the flavors. The fried onions add another layer of flavor. I’d say it’s wonderful.”

But last Thursday wasn’t just any night for Auntie J’s American Soul Food restaurant owners Joanie Williamson and April Woody. They had taken that kitchen and that food on the road to Sioux Falls for the very first time, after somewhat spinning their wheels for 18 months trying lure more people from the big city to their small town eatery about 20 miles away in Lennox.

Food trucks were a $1.4 billion industry in 2022, and there is no shortage of new “restaurants on wheels” in Sioux Falls.

Often, food trucks are ways for new restaurant owners to slide into the dining industry. Eventually, they decide to take the plunge and start brick-and-mortar restaurants.

But Williamson, a first-time chef and restaurant owner, is reversing that trend in hopes of elevating her business.

A few months ago, Dakota News Now reported the challenges Joni Williamson was having at her restaurant.

The California transplant and mother of five moved to Lennox during the pandemic and opened Auntie J’s American Soul Food on Main Street in March 2022.

She switched up her menu and her operation hours several times as she and struggled to gain traction in a “bedside community” where a large chunk of residents work in Sioux Falls and had been conditioned to make the big city their destination for when they dined out.

“We just don’t get foot traffic,” Williamson said in April, a year into her venture. “I’ve tried being open for breakfast and lunch. I’ve tried being open for lunch and dinner. I’ve tried being open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.”

When that story aired, Williamson was shifting hours once again and leaning heavily on breakfast, with fish fry suppers on some Friday evenings and a Sunday brunch once a month. Then, she started supplementing the restaurant income by catering her food to events in the Lennox area.

Over the winter and early spring months, her co-owner and restaurant manager April Woody had a Eureka moment.

“This phenomenal idea — a food truck,” Williamson said. “So we decided to go for it.”

They have served at a few events, starting on the Fourth of July festival in Lennox. This came after Mother Nature literally rained on the town’s annual ballyhooed Independence Day parade.

“Everything was set back for hours, and so we got a lot of learning on that first day,” Williamson said. “We were able to stay out past the event time, and it turned out nice.”

Since July 4, the Auntie J’s food truck pulled up at a couple auctions near Lennox, and the first ever farmers’ market in Worthing, S.D., just a few miles away.

Each time, they’ve experienced some growing pains.

“How do we get everything in this little truck,” Williamson said. “How do we not spill it on the way there? How do we keep it hot? How do we serve it?”

Last Thursday, Williamson and Woody took the big plunge into the Sioux Falls, as one of the two food trucks at the Avera McKennan Fitness Center’s Well Fest.

While excited to bring their food to a much heavier population, the two owners experienced some turbulence.

“All of it is different, because pulling a trailer is a new experience,” Williamson said.

Woody made note of how the generator they used is smaller than what they are used to. And then, about a half-hour into the event, the wireless internet on their credit card computer slowed down. Woody stared at an endless looping circle as the computer tried to recognize a payment from a customer. Every second felt like an eternity. Then, Woody realized their backup plan wasn’t in tact.

“We forgot our little box for the square to stick in our phone to take cards that way,” Woody said. “So, lesson learned. We debated — Should we go back (to Lennox to retrieve it)? We didn’t. We should have.”

Williamson said so far, the food truck has not given her the boost she’s been hoping for, but she has several events planned for the next six weeks. The next one will be at Lupalin Brewing’s fourth anniversary party on Saturday, August 19.

Indeed, Williamson and Woody will keep on learning and keep on truckin’.

“It’s fun. It’s fun, and it is not as hard as I thought it would be, necessarily,” said Williamson. “It’s just kind of naturally come together.”

Woody, who is back in the workforce after a decade as a stay-at-home mother, said the chemistry between her and Williamson is an engine that can keep both the restaurant and the food truck going.

“She is just good with people,” Williamson said. “She knows how to mix her spieces and all that stuff. She’s just one of the kindest people I’ve ever met.”

The two have already learned how to deal with working together in the tight quarters of the tiny kitchen at the restaurant, so the food truck claustrophobia has not been much of an adjustment.

Neither has the unpredictability of it all — the size of crowd you’ll serve, the things that could go awry, and the importance of staying nimble and calm.

“We go minute-by-minute, basically,” Woody said. “I mean, when you’re in the food industry, you almost have to. One minute, everything is going smoothly and the next minute, something is burning. Or, 50 people walk in there, or you’re almost out of lemonade, or you’re trying to just trying to figure stuff out.

“You just roll with it, and we work really well together like that because we just figure it out. You don’t stress, you just laugh, right?”

You can find out Auntie J’s American Soul Food Restaurant hours and where the food truck will be next by visiting the Auntie J’s American Soul Food LLC Facebook page.

