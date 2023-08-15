Avera Medical Minute
Logan Storley building own legacy amongst South Dakota pro athletes

Improved to 15-2 with victory at Bellator 298 on Friday at Sanford Pentagon
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Logan Storley knows all too well the history of great athletes to come from South Dakota. After all he grew up in the same town of Webster that produced MMA heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

None the less Logan is building his own impressive legacy in the octagon.

Last Friday night he dominated Brennan Ward back in his home state at the Sanford Pentagon during Bellator 298, knocking him out in the second round to improve to 15-2 professionally.

Though Logan’s aware of the impact he’s already had both as a professional fighter and six time state wrestling champion, to really put himself on par with the best in the Rushmore State’s history, he’s says that he’s got to win a few more championship belts.

Storley currently is the #1 contender for the Bellator Welterweight World Championship and hoping to get another crack at the only fighter he’s ever lost to and current champion, Yaroslav Amisov.

