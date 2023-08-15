Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15 hosts 2nd annual Hog Roast

By Elle Dickau
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15 is hosting a golf tournament and their second benefit Hog Roast Tuesday.

“Post 15 is putting on a hog roast today, but this is secondary to the Unit 15 Auxiliary putting on the golf tournament, which is at Elmwood. Registration is at 8 a.m.,” said Post Commander Dale Hill.

The proceeds from both events go back into our community and those in need.

“The proceeds are going towards furnishing the tiny homes — for the appliances and the furniture — for the Tiny Homes Veterans Project. We use our proceeds for things like Legion Baseball, Boys State, shooting sports and helping veterans in need — those types of programs,” Hill continued.

For the men and women hosting events, it is what they have always wanted to do!

“When I was on active duty, I was a Navy corpsman. So I scrubbed surgery. So that is my personality. I help veterans in need. So it fits right in with what I’ve always done,” he said.

The community can help, too, by showing up.

Hill says, ”Come out and eat with us. This is the best way to do that. We’ll take donations, but the best way is to come out and support our activities.”

Supporting the legion is important because they have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We have served our country, and it’s a comradeship that you won’t find anywhere else. And it’s always veterans helping veterans, and that’s a lot of what we do. That’s most of what we do. That’s our main objective is to help them.”

Head to the American Legion tonight at 5 p.m. and enjoy a good time while supporting a good cause.

The American Legion is located at 6401 S. Lyncrest Ave. in Sioux Falls.

