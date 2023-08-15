Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls police search for casino robber

(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police report an armed man robbed the Golden Coin Casino in Sioux Falls early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened a little after 1 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Kiwanis Ave.

A man entered the casino, pointed a gun at the clerk, took cash and left.

There were no injuries.

No arrests have been made. Police will work on getting surveillance footage.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Michael Sperl
Body recovered in Boundary Waters identified as missing Marshall man
Over 500,000 people visit the rally annually.
Final Sturgis Rally stats released
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
3 killed in RV vs. truck accident on I-90 near Hartford
Tina Perez and Wilson Price said they felt welcomed as Native Americans who came to the 2023...
As Sturgis Rally attendance slows, planners try to build for the future
Six SD nursing homes are among nation’s worst-rated

Latest News

Cornfields border the park in Dimock, S.D. (Photo: Abbey Stegenga / South Dakota News Watch)
Harvest projection includes 21% more corn, 14% more soybeans in SD
GoFundMe created for family of Minnesota man who died near the Boundary Waters
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
3 killed in RV vs. truck accident on I-90 near Hartford
2023 South Dakota State Football team photo during media day
SDSU Football Media Day