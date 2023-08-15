Sioux Falls police search for casino robber
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police report an armed man robbed the Golden Coin Casino in Sioux Falls early Tuesday morning.
The incident happened a little after 1 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Kiwanis Ave.
A man entered the casino, pointed a gun at the clerk, took cash and left.
There were no injuries.
No arrests have been made. Police will work on getting surveillance footage.
