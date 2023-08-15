SiouxFalls.Business Report: Cliff Ave. construction & possibilities for 10th, 11th Street viaducts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business joined Dakota News Now to talk about the status of construction in the Cliff Ave. area and opportunities on the horizon for the 10th and 11th Street viaducts.

Construction projects are nearing completion or already done for a stretch of Cliff Ave. in downtown Sioux Falls.

The road itself hasn’t looked better in years, and the businesses around it could follow.

Earlier this summer, the city completed road improvements from about 11th to 26th Street, and now there are a number of properties on the market — everything from a former Get-N-Go, which consolidated in a location nearby, to Arnold Riddle Interiors, which is closing.

It might take a while, but there are some factors to encourage future redevelopment here – the proposed Riverline District, the new skate park, which has started construction, and the Avera McKennan campus, which continually draws thousands of people.

So it’s an area to keep an eye on where we might see some interesting reuses.

We can’t mention downtown development without talking about two aging viaducts. A future project could address that.

This project likely will become a community conversation in the not-too-distant future. It involves what could happen to the 10th and 11th Street viaducts going through downtown.

Those are scheduled to go from state to city ownership, and with that, there’s going to be a chance to improve or even replace the one-way roads.

Some interns from SDSU have some ideas.

They did this as part of a real-life exercise at CO-OP Architecture, and they asked, ‘What if 11th Street became a two-way and 10th Street became a pedestrian walkway that could have amenities inside and around it including a greenhouse, brewery and indoor market, in addition to developed green space adjacent to it?’”

There is a lot that would need to be figured out before something like this could happen, but it does make for an interesting vision and something for downtown to think about as it tries to expand to the east.

