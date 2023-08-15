South Dakota Freedom Causes voices concerns of Legislator Conflicts of Interest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The attorney general’s statement regarding State Legislator Jessica Castleberry’s cooperating to return $600,000 of COVID relief funds is opening the doors to question other lawmakers and their conduct.

A Harrisburg legislator believes South Dakotans need to take a serious look at legislators and conflicts of interest.

South Dakota Freedom Caucus members strive to integrate their beliefs into government.

“Principles when it comes down to Scripture, State Constitution, federal Constitution and then the GOP platform,” says Chairman Representative Aaron Aylward. He hopes for change within the South Dakota Republican party.

“There’s some of us that believe now we need to shed a light on it,” said Aylward. He reflects on his own mistake during his first year in office, voting on an education bill while his wife is a teacher. He’s decided to recuse himself in the future and hopes others will too.

Earlier this month, Governor Noem issued a proclamation identifying certain conflicts of interest among legislators.

“Article Three section 12. You know, it specifically says in there, county or state contracts,” said Aylward.

He believes the text needs to be set into action. The South Dakota Freedom Caucus released a statement voicing concerns about:

-Senator. Helene Duhamel- as Pennington County Employee

-Rep. Roger Chase- voicing his own concern of conflict of interest, yet voting on a Workforce Housing bill

-Sen. Randy Deibert-as Lawrence County Commissioner

-Sen. Gary Cammack-Unknown personal legal issues

-Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden-receiving Income from Governor’s Hunt

One organization, however, has strict regulations if working as a legislator: state employees. They are required to take a leave of absence from their job during the session and are not allowed to vote on certain items.

Eric Ollila, Executive Director of the South Dakota Employees Organization, recalls a state employee running for office and discovering her restrictions.

“The appropriation bill that funds, you know, state government or anything else involving that or her job,” said Ollila.

Ollila would like to encourage any state employee considering running for office to consider the opportunity to give a voice to state employees, despite the limited voting on some appropriation issues.

Aylward believes those in the capital should no longer look the other way and encourage legislators to quit their conflicting employment, such as County related positions. In minor cases, he suggests taking a walk when it’s time to vote.

I asked, Is it a good old boys’ network in Pierre? “There definitely is that,” said Aylward.

Our I-team reached out to those named in the letter last Friday and received one response from the Governor’s office regarding Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden’s income from the Governor’s hunt.

Chief of Communications for Governor Noem, Ian Fury, says:

“The provisions of the Constitution that Senator Castleberry violated do not apply to the Lieutenant Governor. There is no violation of law for the Lieutenant Governor to participate in any state or federal habitat programs. The Lieutenant Governor was simply reimbursed for the cost of building brands. Other payments were travel reimbursements made to the Lieutenant Governor-elect for his official state travel during the transition and for travel to the inauguration.

Although the legislature is responsible for enforcing their own constitutional requirements and conflict of interest rules, Governor Noem has addressed the issue of legislator conflicts of interest with Executive Order 2023-13.”

After airing our story, we received a statement from Senator Randy Diebert, quoting Article 3, section 9 of Governor Noem’s executive order: “Each house shall be the judge of the election returns and qualifications of its own members,” Deibert said.

We requested his thoughts and await his response on section 12, which states, “The South Dakota Constitution prohibits state legislators from being interested, directly or indirectly, in any contract with the state, or any county during their terms in office, and for one year thereafter.”

