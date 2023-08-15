Avera Medical Minute
Sunny and Warm

Staying Dry this Week
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Tuesday. It will be a little warmer today than it was yesterday. Highs will top out in the low 80s in the east with low 90s out west. The wind will be a lot lighter today than it was yesterday. We’ll keep the sunshine around for Wednesday, but we’ll turn the heat up a bit with highs in the 90s. The wind should pick up a bit Wednesday, too.

High temperatures for the end of this week look to be a little up and down. We’ll drop into the low 80s Thursday, then jump back up to the low 90s Friday. Over the weekend, highs for some will be in the upper 90s to near 100 on Saturday! By Sunday, we’ll drop back into the low 90s. We should stay mostly dry over the weekend.

Right now, next week is looking quiet and hot. High temperatures look to stay in the low 90s across most of the region. Other than a couple slight chances for rain up north and out west, most of next week looks dry.

