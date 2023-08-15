Avera Medical Minute
Travel changes in the wake of Hawaii wildfires

By Cordell Wright
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hawaii has long been known as one of the most desired vacation destinations, but in the wake of the devastating wildfire vacation plans may be on hold.

“Hawaii is very very popular for the midwest. There’s a lot that we can control, that we can plan for, but mother nature is not one of them,” JoAnne Weeks said.

Weeks is the vacation division director for Acendas Travel. She has been closely monitoring the situation in Maui.

“We had some people that were just finishing trips that were on different islands or some that were slated to go to Maui that we were able to switch to different islands very quickly and thank goodness there was space,” Weeks said.

There was also a personal connection. One of her co-workers was on the island at the time.

“They were literally in downtown Lahaina at a grocery store within an hour of when the flash fire started. The fire they’re saying moved a mile a minute,” Weeks said.

Thankfully, they were able to make it off the island safely.

”Their family is very grateful that they’re alive,” Weeks said.

Weeks says for those who had upcoming trips planned, airlines have been helpful.

“They’re allowing people were going into Maui to change to different islands. That’s what we’re going to recommend off the bat, if that doesn’t work then changing to a completely different destination,” Weeks said.

For travel advisors, this situation has become a Catch-22.

“Hotels are going to be open to some of the locals so we don’t want to hinder their opportunity but we also don’t want to cut off all the tourism to Maui, because that’s what it’s going to take to rebuild is those funds,” Weeks said.

Weeks believes this wildfire will have a lasting impact on Maui and tourism in Lahaina, but also that they will be able to recover.

“I’m hopeful that people aren’t out their money, and that I’m hoping that their heart is in the right place and that they’re more worried about the people there than their vacation,” Weeks said.

To donate: Text FIRERELIEF to 51555 or visit https://fundraise.salvationarmyhawaii.org/give/508960/#!/donation/checkout

