Witness have questions from multiple tasings during incident, Sioux Falls Police have answers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Imagine stopping for a late-night snack when you’re suddenly surrounded by police doing a takedown of a suspect next to you.

Michelle Knight and her daughter stopped at a Sioux Falls Kiwanis Avenue convenience store. They had no idea police wanted the man parked close by.

Sioux Falls Chief of Police Jon Thum reviews the situation with our I-Team.

“The suspect from an aggravated assault and from a burglary, and that’s what brought officers to that point where he was armed with a firearm or a weapon of some sort. And that all kind of culminated in that point on,” said Thum.

The video shows a call while a police officer nearby gives instructions. “We’re gonna do this safe. Hands out of your pockets, walk to the back of your car and don’t do anything stupid. Keep your hands on your head,” said the officer.

Michelle and her daughter were terrified.

“Disbelief this is going on. This is all traumatic,” she said.

The video reveals at least three attempts to get the suspect down on his knees and advises him if he doesn’t, then the next step is the taser. “Get down to your knees. Do it now. Ok buddy, down to your knees,” said the officer. After a pause, another officer yells, “Taser, taser, taser.”

Michelle and her daughter watched it unfold while staying in their parked vehicle. “He tried pulling the tasers off. Then they just shot him the other four times, so he got tased six times,” she said.

While watching and hearing multiple firings of the tasers, police say there was only one successful tasing; the others didn’t make contact.

Chief of Police Officer Jon Thum and other staff have watched the video.

“It’s really a 50/50 proposition sometimes, especially at a distance, especially when people have baggy clothing on, and so you can tell by in the video which taser finally has effect the other ones don’t have an effect,” said Thum.

In training, Thum has been tased twice. He knows how it feels and understands being witness to a takedown can be frightening.

“You can be minding your own business one second, next thing you know, a police event happens all the way around you, and so sometimes I think if we understand that, if we’re in situations like that, if we’re able to remove, but if we’re not it’s best to stay put,” said Thum.

The recorded video concludes with Michelle and her daughter talking to an approaching officer. “That was very scary. Oh my god,” she said.

The officer responded, “Sorry. Sorry to scare you,” and provided guidance on how they can leave.

While the video reflects what a normal day could look like for an officer, Thum realizes those who witness it may have questions. Some ask about details before leaving the scene, and other witnesses call later.

“Give them a little closure on the event, and that kind of can be very beneficial for helping people’s understanding,” said Thum.

Every event like this is automatically reviewed, including watching body cams. Police reviews confirm several failed tasing attempts, with the final one being the only one to make contact and be successful.

Just as police have resources to seek counseling for stressful events, they encourage witnesses who are impacted by what they’ve experienced to reach out for help as well.

Event Information:

August 1st, 11:15 pm, in the 1100 block of S Spring Ave. According to Sioux Falls police, a man kicked in the door to a house where he assaulted a woman and strangled her. The suspect and victim are in a relationship together. After the assault, he left, and the victim called the police.

An officer found the suspect in a vehicle in the 100 block of N Kiwanis Ave. The suspect would not comply with officers’ directions, and they ended up using a Taser to subdue him. A handgun was found on the suspect after he was arrested. He received minor injuries during the arrest, received medical attention, and was taken to jail.

The suspect is William Diaz Diazmontes, a 34-year-old man from Sioux Falls.

He was arrested for:

Burglary 1st degree

Aggravated Assault Domestic

Possession of a Firearm while Intoxicated

Concealed Dangerous Weapon

Obstruction

Resisting Arrest

