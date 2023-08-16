2023 Pigskin Preview Special

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High school football season begins TOMORROW and the Pigskin Preview is here to get you ready for the 2023 season! You can get a copy of the magazine for FREE with our sponsors and check out some of the stories behind the magazine at vendors near you!

Click on the video viewer above to watch, commercial free, our full show featuring our 2023 Pigskin Preview Cover Kids: Jefferson’s Thomas Heiberger, Brandon Valley’s Navarro Schunke, Wall’s Burk Blasius, Lincoln’s Tate Schafer & Jack Smith, Dell Rapids’ Jack Henry, Pierre’s Jett Zabel, Chester’s Jovi Wolf, Winner’s Aidan Barfuss, Hamlin’s Luke Fraser, Central Lyon’ Reece Vander Zee, and Luverne’s Conner Connell!

We’re also joined by special guest Jason Andera of Midco Sports as give you insight and analysis into all South Dakota classes as well as Northwest Iowa and Southwest Minnesota! Plus we also take a look at the history of the Pigskin Preview Magazine as we celebrate our 25th year!

