Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

2023 Pigskin Preview Special

Looking at the prep football teams and players to watch in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!
Looking at the prep football teams and players to watch in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota in 2023!
By Mark Ovenden, Zach Borg, Erik Thorstenson and Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High school football season begins TOMORROW and the Pigskin Preview is here to get you ready for the 2023 season! You can get a copy of the magazine for FREE with our sponsors and check out some of the stories behind the magazine at vendors near you!

Click on the video viewer above to watch, commercial free, our full show featuring our 2023 Pigskin Preview Cover Kids: Jefferson’s Thomas Heiberger, Brandon Valley’s Navarro Schunke, Wall’s Burk Blasius, Lincoln’s Tate Schafer & Jack Smith, Dell Rapids’ Jack Henry, Pierre’s Jett Zabel, Chester’s Jovi Wolf, Winner’s Aidan Barfuss, Hamlin’s Luke Fraser, Central Lyon’ Reece Vander Zee, and Luverne’s Conner Connell!

We’re also joined by special guest Jason Andera of Midco Sports as give you insight and analysis into all South Dakota classes as well as Northwest Iowa and Southwest Minnesota! Plus we also take a look at the history of the Pigskin Preview Magazine as we celebrate our 25th year!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
3 killed in RV vs. truck accident on I-90 near Hartford
Over 500,000 people visit the rally annually.
Final Sturgis Rally stats released
GoFundMe created for family of Minnesota man who died near the Boundary Waters
Justin Michael Sperl
Body recovered in Boundary Waters identified as missing Marshall man
Sheldon Tulio, of Sioux Falls, was also involved in that crash.
Sioux Falls man recalls involvement in fiery I-90 crash: “My seatbelt saved my life”

Latest News

Dakota Alliance soccer team reflects on winning National Championship
Dakota Alliance Soccer team reflects on winning National Championship
Jim Glogowski wants to continue the winning tradition of USF football
Glogowski wants to keep the winning tradition going for USF football
Aberdeen girls, Jefferson boys win in HS Soccer Tuesday
Aberdeen girls, Jefferson boys win in high school soccer Tuesday
Canaries can't hold early lead and have win streak snapped at 8 in KC
Canaries blow 6-1 lead and see 8-game win streak snapped in Kansas City