Aberdeen girls, Jefferson boys win in high school soccer Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Aberdeen Golden Eagles knocked off Jefferson 3-0 in girls soccer Wednesday on the Cavs home field. Ciara Frank held the home team scoreless in goal and Madyson Gillen had the game-winning goal for the Eagles.

In the boys game between the same two teams it was Matt Koch’s left foot that made the difference in a 5-1 win by the home team as he tallied a trio of goals for the Cavaliers.

