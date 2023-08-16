Anderson wins 2023 Aberdeen Education Association award

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kathy Anderson received the 2023 Aberdeen Education Association Educator Plus award on Tuesday morning.

Anderson was named the winner during a welcome-back event held at Central High School.

Anderson, a longtime Aberdeen Public Schools educator, is now a volunteer and substitute teacher in the district.

The staff-nominated award highlights retired teachers who stay active in the community and with children. A committee of former AEA members selects the winner.

The Aberdeen Education Association (AEA) is the local chapter of the South Dakota Education Association (SDEA), an organization that supports public education professionals throughout the state.

