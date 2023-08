Dakota Alliance Soccer team reflects on winning National Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was disappointing to see the United State lose in the World Cup.

But in this part of the world their was plenty of reason to celebrate when is comes to soccer when the Dakota Alliance girls won a national championship this summer.

Photojournalist Sam Tastad talked with the team about the accomplishment.

”THE 2006 GIRLS FROM DAKOTA ALLIANCE ARE YOUR UNITED STATES NATIONAL CHAMPIONS”

“IT WAS LITERALLY INSANE I COULDNT WRAP MY HEAD AROUND IT,” SAYS STELLA LITZEN

“FOR ME TAKING THAT PENALTY KICK, THE WEIGHT OF A NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP WAS ON MY SHOULDERS. IT WAS SO SURREAL, THE RELIEF WHEN YOU MAKE IT, AND JOY YOU FEEL, MY JAW KEPT SMILING. IT WAS A GREAT FEELING,” SAID LILY DAHLER.

“HAVING ONE SAVE, THAT MIGHT BE ALL YOU NEED, SO WHEN I MADE THAT SAVE, I STOOD UP AND I WAS LIKE OH WE GOT THIS,” SAID LITZEN

“ITS SOMETHING THAT HAS BEEN CHASED FOR ME FOR 30 YEARS AND CLUBS HAVE BEEN CHASIGN SINCE THEY STARTED SOCCER IN SIOUX FALLS.” SAID COACH GABE WORTMANN

“ITS PRETTY AMAZING HAVING EVERYONE COME TOGETHETR LIKE SOMETHING SMALL LIKE A PARADE WHO WILL SEE US DRIVE BY. ITS ALMOST INSPIRATIONAL TO THEM,” SAID HAILEE CHRISTENSEN.

“ME AND SYD HAVE BEEN ON TEAM FOR YEARS AND YEARS. AND FINALLY GETTING TO THIS PLACE AND WINNING NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP TOGETHER SINCE WE WERE LITTLE, ITS JUST A CRAZY FEELING AND I HOPE OTHER KIDS CAN FEEL THAT TOO,” SAID DAHLER.

“WE HOPE IT CONTINUES TO GROW SPORT I DONT KNOW IF IT GUARANTEES WE ARE GOING TO WIN A NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP, EVER OR ANYTING SOON. IT MIGHT BUT YOU SAW ALL YOUNG KIDS OUT HERE THAT HAVE SOMETHING TO LOOK AT AND GO WAIT WE CAN ACHIEVE AT A LEVEL THAT USED TO BE UN THOUGHT OF OR UNFATHOMABLE,” SAID WORTMANN

“HOEPFULLY THESE LITTLE KIDS LOOK UP TO US AND INSPIRE THEM TO DO THE SAME, " SAID LITZEN

