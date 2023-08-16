Avera Medical Minute
Investigation of fatal Fort Pierre home explosion points to gas leak

(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FORT PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A gas leak is believed to be the cause of a home explosion near Fort Pierre that killed three people in May.

According to the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, the May 24 explosion of Trevor and Kelsey Hupp’s residence was caused by LP gas migrating into the basement of the home.

Kelsey and Trevor Hupp were at work when the explosion happened. The blast killed their infant daughter, Harper, and both of Trevor’s parents, Bill and LaDonna, according to a fundraiser created for the family.

The South Dakota State Fire Marshall’s Office along with the Division of Criminal Investigation, the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, The Fort Pierre Fire Department, and with the assistance of several other agencies conducted an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

“At this time the damaged piping/components of the LP gas delivery system are undergoing lab examination, and the investigation is continuing pending lab analysis,” stated the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the office, the ignition source remains undetermined at this time.

The incident has been ruled accidental.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

