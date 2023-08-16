Avera Medical Minute
Glogowski wants to keep the winning tradition going for USF football

Cougars have had winnings season since the 90′s under Bob Young
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was meet the press day for the USF football team for the first time under new head coach Jim Glogowski.

This team has established an incredible winning tradition from the mid 90′s until now. And despite changes, they expecting for more of the same for Cougar fans this fall.

USF Football Coach Jim Glogowski says, “You know I plan on winning. I didn’t come here to lose. The program has been successful. 20 some years of winning records so I think when you have that kind of history and that type of success it’s certainly not tied to any one coach. You go back to Bob Young and what he had done for this program and the ground work he laid and I think guys have all bought into that to come degree, myself included.”

The Cougars are coming off an 8-3 season under Jon Anderson.

Coach Glo brings plenty of energy and experience to the program as they look to improve upon an already very good record last fall.

