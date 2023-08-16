Historical marker restoration project keeps Sioux Falls’ history alive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You can find a piece of history all around Sioux Falls. You just have to know where to look.

“The historical marker program in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, or Minnehaha County was started by Bruce Blake. He helped get our historical marker program thriving,” said Lori Kent, local historian and podcast host of “Local Lou.”

Kent has a knack for the past, with an eye on the future.

“This program is super important. It is telling the good, bad, and ugly of our history, making sure we don’t forget where we came from and hopefully forming where we are going,” Kent said.

Jim Carlson, the marker chairman of the Minnehaha County Historical Society, is helping with that mission.

“We want people to know what happened in the past, so they are in locations close to wherever things did happen — the markers are basically either people, places or events that happened,” said Carlson.

Carlson is among a small group of volunteers rolling up their sleeves to restore these markers.

“I have probably completely done about 6 and about 20 that I just cleaned up and re-coated with a clear finish, which brings out the lettering again,” Carlson said.

There are more than 250 historical markers around the area. Carlson says about half of them probably need some help.

“It’s a lot of work to it to clean it up and then paint the whole base, and now I’m hand lettering in with gold. You can see it really bring it out so it looks readable,” said Carlson.

With so many markers left to restore, Carlson would welcome more volunteers, but for now, he’s proud to help preserve the city’s past.

“So far, I am enjoying it. I might wear myself out here, but I just love doing it. It’s very satisfying, and I just want people to notice them, too,” Carlson said.

Carlson says it takes about a half hour to clean each marker, and then another seven hours to fully paint both sides.

For more information about how you can get involved, visit minnehahahistory.org/.

