Hot and Breezy

Staying Dry this Week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine around the region today. Just a few high, thin clouds will drift through this afternoon. Highs will be in the 90s around most of the region. It will be a little breezy this afternoon with wind gusts in between 30 and 35 mph. Overnight, the wind will die down after switching to the northwest, and we’ll keep the clear sky with lows dropping into the 50s and 60s.

High temperatures for the end of this week look to be a little up and down. We’ll drop into the low 80s Thursday, then jump back up to the low 90s Friday. Over the weekend, highs for some will be in the upper 90s to near 100 on Saturday! By Sunday, we’ll drop back into the low 90s. We should stay mostly dry over the weekend.

Right now, next week is looking quiet and hot. High temperatures look to stay in the low 90s across most of the region. Other than a couple slight chances for rain up north and out west, most of next week looks dry.

