Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

New snake species named after actor Harrison Ford

Tachymenoides harrisonfordi: Scientists named a newly-discovered snake species after Harrison...
Tachymenoides harrisonfordi: Scientists named a newly-discovered snake species after Harrison Ford.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Harrison Ford’s character Indiana Jones famously can’t stand snakes, but now the actor has a species named after him.

The species is named Tachymenoides harrisonfordi.

Scientists discovered the new type of slender snake in Peru last year.

A single male snake of the species measuring 16 inches long was discovered sunbathing in a swamp in the Andes mountains.

They named the species after Ford in honor of his decadeslong environmental advocacy.

This is the third species named after the actor. The other two are an ant and a spider.

Ford joked he can’t understand why scientists keep naming critters that terrify children after him.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 500,000 people visit the rally annually.
Final Sturgis Rally stats released
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
3 killed in RV vs. truck accident on I-90 near Hartford
Justin Michael Sperl
Body recovered in Boundary Waters identified as missing Marshall man
Tina Perez and Wilson Price said they felt welcomed as Native Americans who came to the 2023...
As Sturgis Rally attendance slows, planners try to build for the future
Six SD nursing homes are among nation’s worst-rated

Latest News

Sioux Falls man recalls involvement in fiery I-90 crash
A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the...
North Korea says US soldier bolted into North after being disillusioned at American society
Sioux Falls Taser
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 101; Biden pledges visit as recovery crews continue grim search for remains