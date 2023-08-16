One dead in car vs. semi crash in Lyman County

LYMAN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Tuesday night in Lyman County.

According to a release from DRG News, early crash information showed around 7:10 p.m., a 2019 Kenworth semi-tractor trailer blew a tire while traveling six miles west of Reliance. While the driver was slowing down to pull over on the shoulder, a 2021 Toyota Highlander crashed into the trailer of the semi.

The 70-year-old male driver of the Highlander was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 48-year-old male driver of the Kenworth was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Names have not been released pending family notification.

All information released so far is preliminary.

