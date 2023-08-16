One Sioux Falls: Public art planned for parking ramp downtown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mayor Paul TenHaken and artist Walter Portz spoke Wednesday morning about a piece of public art planned for a parking ramp on E. 10th St.

Sioux Falls artist Walter Portz will paint a mural on the side of the parking ramp.

According to the City of Sioux Falls, Portz approached the City with ideas of murals for the side of the parking ramp and eventually brought the final image to the Visual Arts Commission on Aug. 15. The five commissioners unanimously recommended it as an appropriate piece of art for the public asset.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity to play with such a large canvas and appreciate the Visual Arts Commission’s unanimous recommendation on the final artwork. While working through many different concepts and aesthetics, I wanted something that would get the community’s attention while adding a fun topic of conversation to downtown Sioux Falls,” said Portz. “The final image is dynamic and lively with several nods to what makes Sioux Falls unique.”

The city and artist will partner with the Washington Pavilion on creating the 14,000 square foot mural to beautify the parking ramp.

MarketBeat is sponsoring the project.

The mural will be accessible to all and will include elements of Sioux Falls as a city, including the Levitt and St. Joseph’s Cathedral.

The City will prime the wall with paint before Portz can begin the mural, which is expected to happen before the end of August, with Portz beginning shortly after.

Mayor Paul TenHaken and artist Walter Portz spoke Wednesday morning about a piece of public art planned for a parking ramp on the E. 10th St. (City of Sioux Falls)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.