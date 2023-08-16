Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sanford Health providing care for Aberdeen rodeo participants

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brown County Fair kicked off this week and Tuesday’s Dacotah Bank Stampede Rodeo had some special help.

The fair draws in plenty of people each year for the food, rides, and animals.

Sanford Health officials were on standby to assist those participating in the rodeo who needed care.

Dr. Jacob Miller has been providing orthopedic care at the rodeo for seven years and said it’s important to have health officials on standby at events like these.

“You have a lot of fast-moving animals, a lot of fast-moving athletes, and there is a lot of hard equipment out here with the gates and chutes. So when accidents happen, they tend to happen in a big way,” Miller said.

Sanford Health also had an athletic trainer and physical therapist on the other side of the bucking chutes ready to treat cowboys who required medical attention.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
3 killed in RV vs. truck accident on I-90 near Hartford
Over 500,000 people visit the rally annually.
Final Sturgis Rally stats released
GoFundMe created for family of Minnesota man who died near the Boundary Waters
Justin Michael Sperl
Body recovered in Boundary Waters identified as missing Marshall man
Sheldon Tulio, of Sioux Falls, was also involved in that crash.
Sioux Falls man recalls involvement in fiery I-90 crash: “My seatbelt saved my life”

Latest News

Someone You Should Know: An interesting life
Tom Gunlicks is this week's "Someone You Should Know."
Someone You Should Know: An interesting life
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
Wellness Wednesday: Benefits of horseback riding
To celebrate the opening of its new arcade, Pizza Ranch on E. 10th St. in Sioux Falls treated...
Boys & Girls Club tests out Pizza Ranch’s new arcade