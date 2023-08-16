Sanford Health providing care for Aberdeen rodeo participants

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brown County Fair kicked off this week and Tuesday’s Dacotah Bank Stampede Rodeo had some special help.

The fair draws in plenty of people each year for the food, rides, and animals.

Sanford Health officials were on standby to assist those participating in the rodeo who needed care.

Dr. Jacob Miller has been providing orthopedic care at the rodeo for seven years and said it’s important to have health officials on standby at events like these.

“You have a lot of fast-moving animals, a lot of fast-moving athletes, and there is a lot of hard equipment out here with the gates and chutes. So when accidents happen, they tend to happen in a big way,” Miller said.

Sanford Health also had an athletic trainer and physical therapist on the other side of the bucking chutes ready to treat cowboys who required medical attention.

