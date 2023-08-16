Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SD congressional delegation give farm bill update at Dakotafest

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday in Mitchell, Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds as well as Representative Dusty Johnson gave an update on the farm bill being discussed in Washington, D.C.

The lawmakers have been hearing from South Dakota producers to help gauge priorities for the next bill.

One topic that continues to pop up is reforming the labeling system. Previous farm bills included mandatory country-of-origin labeling for beef, but the World Trade Organization ruled against the US and Congress ultimately repealed the requirement.

“The bill we got in the senate is the one we want to see go in the farm bill,” Senator Rounds said. “The reason why we think this would work is that in the past they haven’t required to go through the trade organization, through the process of talking to Canada and Mexico. That is the reason why the WTO came back and started threatening us for billions of dollars on tariffs of other stuff.”

Rounds said people want to know where their food is coming from and that can be pretty hard to do under our current system.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
3 killed in RV vs. truck accident on I-90 near Hartford
Over 500,000 people visit the rally annually.
Final Sturgis Rally stats released
GoFundMe created for family of Minnesota man who died near the Boundary Waters
Justin Michael Sperl
Body recovered in Boundary Waters identified as missing Marshall man
Sheldon Tulio, of Sioux Falls, was also involved in that crash.
Sioux Falls man recalls involvement in fiery I-90 crash: “My seatbelt saved my life”

Latest News

News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa.
Dakota News Now at 6:30
South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Tuesday night in...
One dead in car vs. semi crash in Lyman County
SD congressional delegation give farm bill update at Dakotafest
Empire Mall talks back-to-school fashion trends