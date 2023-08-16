SD congressional delegation give farm bill update at Dakotafest

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday in Mitchell, Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds as well as Representative Dusty Johnson gave an update on the farm bill being discussed in Washington, D.C.

The lawmakers have been hearing from South Dakota producers to help gauge priorities for the next bill.

One topic that continues to pop up is reforming the labeling system. Previous farm bills included mandatory country-of-origin labeling for beef, but the World Trade Organization ruled against the US and Congress ultimately repealed the requirement.

“The bill we got in the senate is the one we want to see go in the farm bill,” Senator Rounds said. “The reason why we think this would work is that in the past they haven’t required to go through the trade organization, through the process of talking to Canada and Mexico. That is the reason why the WTO came back and started threatening us for billions of dollars on tariffs of other stuff.”

Rounds said people want to know where their food is coming from and that can be pretty hard to do under our current system.

