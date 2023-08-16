Sioux Falls man recalls involvement in fiery I-90 crash: “My seatbelt saved my life”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota authorities say three people were killed in a crash on Interstate 90 Monday afternoon.

Sheldon Tulio, of Sioux Falls, was also involved in that crash.

“When I got out of the vehicle and saw what was behind me, it was terrible,” he said.

Tulio was on his way back to Sioux Falls from what he only assumed would be an uneventful visit to the vet, with his cat.

“I was following a white pickup truck, and next thing I know the white pickup truck swerved and in a split second later I was hit by what I can recall the front of a pickup, it was silver it was the only thing I saw,” he said.

The impact sent Sheldon’s jeep rolling off of the road.

“I think 2 or 3 times we rolled before I realized what the heck was happening.”

It’s a scene that Sheldon can only call devastating.

“When I got out, and looked behind me, it was flames taller than my houses, that was one thing I worried out the most, was ‘Did these people get out okay?”

The crash left him with not only bruises and cuts but also questions.

“It’s so difficult to understand and know that for some reason I was able to walk away,” he said.

Sheldon and his cat were both able to walk away relatively unscathed. He credits a lot of that to wearing his seatbelt.

“Without my seatbelt, I wouldn’t be here right now, from what the highway patrolman said.”

Sheldon says the experience has given him a new appreciation for getting another day on earth.

“I want to say thank you to all the people that came, stopped their cars, and ran toward the scene to be able to help whoever they could,” said Tulio.

“To the first responders that came, I appreciate everything they did.”

He says this crash isn’t something he’ll soon forget. And, if there’s anything he can do in the wake of it, it’s to urge others to be as safe as they can behind the wheel.

“If it wasn’t for my Jeep constantly pinging me that ‘Hey, got to get your seatbelt on,’ I don’t think I would have always had that thought, just subconsciously to always put it on every time I got in the vehicle,” he said. “If there are people out there who don’t wear it, I implore you to please wear it, it saved my life, and it could save yours, a friend’s, and a family member’s.”

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.