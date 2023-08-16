Wellness Wednesday: Benefits of Horseback Riding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

We’re not horsing around when we tell you that there are many health and wellness benefits to horseback riding, and that’s what we are learning about in this week’s Wellness Wednesday.

Barn manager at Benson Equestrian Center, Britta Olson explained some of the benefits, “We have different benefits of horseback riding. Physically there is a lot of core strength involved with horseback riding. It’s a common misconception you use more legs than core but core is much more prevalent in riding. It’s a great balance improver. It requires a lot of balance to be able to maintain your posture while you’re on a horse that is moving.”

Going beyond the physical benefits, there are also innumerable benefits to your mental health!

“Through time you’re in a relationship with a person or an animal. You’re getting lots of happy hormones that are getting released. We get lots of benefits from being around animals that are larger than us. Um, they’ve got a really steady heartbeat, this lower than the human heartbeat. And so when we’re around a horse, we actually our herpes actually dropped to kind of meet where they’re at, which I think is one of the coolest things ever.” Expressed Benson Equestrian Center Instructor Margaret Doom.

Some even find that just being around horses leaves them feeling better.

Doom continued, “People will talk about, well, I come around horses and feel this sort of eerie calm. It’s like yeah, that’s there’s real scientific evidence for why you’re experiencing that feeling.”

At Benson Equestrian Center, they say to give horseback riding a try or another try, and you may be pleasantly surprised.

“I hear a lot of people expressed like a fear of horses just because of their sheer size or maybe they had a childhood experience where maybe they fell off or got stepped on. And I would really encourage people to try again. Not every experience is going to be like that.” urged Olson.

Benson Equestrian Center has all you need to start your health and wellness journey with horseback riding.

