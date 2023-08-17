2 women arrested after running over Sioux Falls officer, leading pursuit in stolen vehicle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two women have been arrested and a stolen car has been recovered after an incident in southwest Sioux Falls on Wednesday.

The incident happened just before noon in the 2300 block of S. Lorraine Pl.

A business called police to report a woman inside the store who had shoplifted in the past. The business wanted her removed.

An officer arrived and started to talk to the woman. He was going to issue her a trespass notice and asked for her name. Officials state she was going to retrieve her ID from her car. The officer followed her to her car.

Once they got to the car, the suspect jumped in quickly and attempted to get the keys in the ignition. The officer began struggling with her to try to get her out of the car. The car started.

As the officer tried to get the driver out, the passenger put the car in gear, and the driver hit the accelerator.

The car drove in a big circle, causing the officer to become stuck in-between the car and the door.

As the officer freed himself, he fell out of the car, and the car ran over him on the upper leg and hip area.

The car drove off.

A K9 officer doing training outside of Sioux Falls monitored the interstate and saw the suspect’s vehicle heading south on Interstate 29. A pursuit started and went all the way to Yankton County.

South Dakota Highway Patrol, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, and Sioux Falls police were involved.

Eventually, the two women were arrested.

A small amount of meth had been in the car and thrown out along the route.

The driver — 26-year-old Allishia Abdo — was arrested for Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, drug charges, False Impersonation, Obstruction and Resisting Arrest.

The passenger — 31-year-old Evette Veo from Sioux Falls — was charged with Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Obstruction and drug charges.

The car was a 2016 GMC Acadia that had been stolen Aug. 11 from a woman who left the car running when she stopped inside an in-home daycare for a few minutes.

The officer got checked out at the hospital and experienced no serious injuries. He has been released.

