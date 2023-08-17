3-year-old from Aberdeen receives a camper from Make-A-Wish

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Baelyn Schwab received a liver transplant last year after a diagnosis of idiopathic acute liver failure.

After Baelyn received her diagnosis of acute hepatitis, her parents, Kelsea and Gil Schwab, and her sister Kennedy spent six months with her in Minneapolis. The family finally came home to Aberdeen in November after Baelyn’s liver transplant.

One of Baelyn’s nurses put the family in touch with the Make-A-Wish branch of South Dakota and Montana. On Thursday, Baelyn walked into the parking lot of Dacotah Bank in Aberdeen and was surprised by a crowd of roughly 50 people surrounding her brand-new camper.

“It’s just overwhelming to be able to bring the joy. That’s what we as volunteers all work for because we know that that little one goes through so much stuff, and the family shares all of that. For us, it’s the frosting on the cake to be able to see the joy that it brings,” said Bonnie Fisher, a co-ambassador of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Kelsea Schwab said when considering Baelyn’s wish, the family chose a camper because it allows them to travel together. The camper was equipped with a refrigerator specifically for Baelyn’s medication.

“We knew we didn’t want to go on a trip just because, with her being immunocompromised, it’s very difficult. We wanted something tangible that all of us could do together, and it would be fun for all of us to get away and just have the solidarity of being out in the middle of nowhere,” said Kelsea.

The Schwab family visited Liebelt Homes and RVs in Aberdeen earlier this year to see if Baelyn would enjoy a camper.

“She fell in love with the mini bunk beds,” said Kelsea.

While the Schwab family was in Minneapolis, Kelsea met another family with a three-year-old girl named Jules, who was diagnosed with Alagille Syndrome.

Alagille Syndrome is a genetic disorder that results in fewer bile ducts than normal in the liver. While her own daughter was going through medical issues, Kelsea still was able to help Jules’s family.

“We went through the donation process, and I was a living donor for Jules. I donated my kidney in May to her,” said Kelsea.

Kelsea, Gil, Kennedy and Baelyn’s first trip in their new camper will be to pay a visit to Jules and her family this weekend.

”So, this weekend, we’re actually going up to see Jules in North Dakota. There is a Ronald McDonald House walk that normally happens in The Cities, but with Jules just getting her kidney, we’re going to go see her and we’re going to do the walk in Bismark instead,” said Kelsea.

