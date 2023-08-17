Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

3-year-old from Aberdeen receives a camper from Make-A-Wish

By Sarah Parkin
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Baelyn Schwab received a liver transplant last year after a diagnosis of idiopathic acute liver failure.

After Baelyn received her diagnosis of acute hepatitis, her parents, Kelsea and Gil Schwab, and her sister Kennedy spent six months with her in Minneapolis. The family finally came home to Aberdeen in November after Baelyn’s liver transplant.

One of Baelyn’s nurses put the family in touch with the Make-A-Wish branch of South Dakota and Montana. On Thursday, Baelyn walked into the parking lot of Dacotah Bank in Aberdeen and was surprised by a crowd of roughly 50 people surrounding her brand-new camper.

“It’s just overwhelming to be able to bring the joy. That’s what we as volunteers all work for because we know that that little one goes through so much stuff, and the family shares all of that. For us, it’s the frosting on the cake to be able to see the joy that it brings,” said Bonnie Fisher, a co-ambassador of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Kelsea Schwab said when considering Baelyn’s wish, the family chose a camper because it allows them to travel together. The camper was equipped with a refrigerator specifically for Baelyn’s medication.

“We knew we didn’t want to go on a trip just because, with her being immunocompromised, it’s very difficult. We wanted something tangible that all of us could do together, and it would be fun for all of us to get away and just have the solidarity of being out in the middle of nowhere,” said Kelsea.

The Schwab family visited Liebelt Homes and RVs in Aberdeen earlier this year to see if Baelyn would enjoy a camper.

“She fell in love with the mini bunk beds,” said Kelsea.

While the Schwab family was in Minneapolis, Kelsea met another family with a three-year-old girl named Jules, who was diagnosed with Alagille Syndrome.

Alagille Syndrome is a genetic disorder that results in fewer bile ducts than normal in the liver. While her own daughter was going through medical issues, Kelsea still was able to help Jules’s family.

“We went through the donation process, and I was a living donor for Jules. I donated my kidney in May to her,” said Kelsea.

Kelsea, Gil, Kennedy and Baelyn’s first trip in their new camper will be to pay a visit to Jules and her family this weekend.

”So, this weekend, we’re actually going up to see Jules in North Dakota. There is a Ronald McDonald House walk that normally happens in The Cities, but with Jules just getting her kidney, we’re going to go see her and we’re going to do the walk in Bismark instead,” said Kelsea.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
3 killed in RV vs. truck accident on I-90 near Hartford
Over 500,000 people visit the rally annually.
Final Sturgis Rally stats released
Sheldon Tulio, of Sioux Falls, was also involved in that crash.
Sioux Falls man recalls involvement in fiery I-90 crash: “My seatbelt saved my life”
A customer at an Iowa Target found a boa constrictor in their cart on Saturday.
Target customer finds boa constrictor inside shopping cart
South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Jordan Melius stops a motorcyclist during the 2023 Sturgis...
At least 11 die in motorcycle accidents before and during Sturgis rally

Latest News

The final day of Dakotafest 2023 turned to look at the future of agriculture in the state, as...
Dakotafest focusing on future of agriculture and farm families
Dakotafest focusing on future of agriculture and farm families
Sen. Castleberry resigns, agrees to repay COVID relief funds
National Music Museum to celebrate remodel, new galleries
National Music Museum to celebrate remodel, new galleries