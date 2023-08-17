Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

‘Amazing experience’: Triplets celebrate 25th birthday by visiting 50th state together

Triplets in Colorado celebrated their 25th birthday together by visiting their 50th state. (Source: KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A sister and her two brothers got to celebrate a milestone birthday together while also completing their travel goal.

KFYR reports that the Bendalin triplets — Madeleine, Cameron and Jacob — set a goal of seeing 50 states before their 25th birthday.

And after a weekend visit to North Dakota, their goal was complete.

Madeleine Bendalin said they visited North Dakota with 14 of their closest friends to celebrate their 50th state visit and their birthday as a group.

“It’s a nice way for us all to be together,” said Anna Epstein, a family friend.

The Bendalin triplets brought with them a few party favors for the group celebration along with matching hats.

“They [the hats] say the final frontier because it’s our last state,” Jacob Bendalin said.

Cameron Bendalin added, “It’s definitely been an amazing experience. The locals love talking with us, and we love meeting new people. It’s been great.”

The triplets said they caught the travel bug at a young age.

“We grew up in a road trip family,” Jacob Bendalin said.

They’ve traveled to multiple states together along with their parents. But taking this 50th trip together made it a little extra special.

“It’s definitely been an adventure all throughout our lives,” Cameron Bendalin said. “Sharing this experience has been one of a kind.”

Now that the triplets have checked off their 50-state goal they’re starting a new travel goal to visit all of the country’s national parks.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
3 killed in RV vs. truck accident on I-90 near Hartford
Over 500,000 people visit the rally annually.
Final Sturgis Rally stats released
Sheldon Tulio, of Sioux Falls, was also involved in that crash.
Sioux Falls man recalls involvement in fiery I-90 crash: “My seatbelt saved my life”
A customer at an Iowa Target found a boa constrictor in their cart on Saturday.
Target customer finds boa constrictor inside shopping cart
South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Jordan Melius stops a motorcyclist during the 2023 Sturgis...
At least 11 die in motorcycle accidents before and during Sturgis rally

Latest News

This is an interactive map from the Alaska Earthquake Center, showing the tsunami inundation...
New research reveals tsunami threat to Alaska’s largest city
The final day of Dakotafest 2023 turned to look at the future of agriculture in the state, as...
Dakotafest focusing on future of agriculture and farm families
Dakotafest focusing on future of agriculture and farm families
Sen. Castleberry resigns, agrees to repay COVID relief funds
A food cart owner in Oregon tested a menu of cold sandwiches to spare his team from using the...
Food cart owner sells cold items only to keep employees cool during heat