August 16th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Lesterville needed solid defense against Tabor in the State “B” Amateur Baseball Tournament, and they’d get it from Hunter Martin picking up grass stains with the catch.

Mitchell girls soccer opened up their season with a statement win over defending champions Harrisburg, as Mia Mullenmeister nets two goals for a brace.

The Sioux Falls Canaries are on a tear, and getting things done under pressure as Jordan Barth gets the walkoff double over Milwaukee to seal another win in the streak.

Canova had Lesterville on the ropes in the State “B” Amateur Baseball Championship, when Kendall Gassman delivered the dagger with a three run home run in the bottom of the fifth, helping the Gang win their sixth state title.

And our top spot this week goes to Logan Storley, the home-state hero improving his Bellator record to 15-2 with a TKO victory over Brennan Ward at the Sanford Pentagon.

And those are your plays of the week.

