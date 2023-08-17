Augustana football returns many starters which helps practice to be more productive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana Vikings’s 2022 season on the gridiron fell a little short at the end of the season, losing three of their last four games.

But with much of the team back, the Vikings are again aiming high in the NSIC. Coach OJ’s team returns 10 of 11 starters on offense and a majority of it’s starters on defense as well.

Those veterans say that the experience of playing together not only helps them at practice, but helps everyone to be ready to play as well.

Blake Larson, Augie Senior OL says, “I truly do believe that each practice that we go into, we get stronger and stronger and the trust with one another. Like Coach Olszewski said, just the depth we’re building. It’s really become powerful, and there’s a lot of guys that are able to play.”

Preston Buckley, Augie Junior DB says, “All of us are on the same page. We all know what we can do, we know the talent that we have on this team. We know the success that we’ve had in the past, and how we can build off of it. But it also just comes down to showing up every day, one day at a time. Stacking good days on good days. Then we’ll see when it comes September.”

Augustana will open it’s 2023 campaign at home on September 2nd, as they host Mary. The Vikings will then go on the road to their only non-conference game on the schedule against Chadron State.

