Augustana’s Josh Morton shares his excitement for the hockey rink on campus

Vikings first home game at MIDCO Arena is January 18th
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -I had a chance to take a quick tour of the new Augustana hockey rink last week. We heard from head coach Garrett Raboin on how exciting the process has been to see it come together.

Athletic Director Josh Morton shares his enthusiasm for what this building and the program will mean to this region and the school.

Augie Athletic Director Josh Morton says, “It’s great. It’s going to be a beacon to our campus. So many people will come to Sioux Falls and come to Augustana. Maybe this is their first time here and this is their first taste of Augustana and that’s what it’s all about. Not only for our long-time fans who have been with Augustana for so long. They will experience it in a new way too just because of this first class facility on the corner of 33rd and Grange. Heck you can see it from the dorms so we can’t wait to open.”

The Vikings have a 34 game schedule with 15 of those games in Sioux Falls. The first 5 at the Premier Center while MIDCO Arena gets the finishing touches applied for January 18th. And there are still season tickets available.

