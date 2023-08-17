A Break from the Heat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to get a brief break from the heat across the region today. Highs will bein the upper 70s and low 80s. Don’t get used to these nicer temperatures. We have some more hot weather coming for Friday with highs back near 90. The wind will pick up too, so we could have wind gusts around 30 mph Friday afternoon.

Over the weekend, temperatures will be very hot! Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s Saturday with maybe even some triple digits out west. Sunday is looking just as hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s again.

Right now, next week is looking quiet and hot. High temperatures look to stay in the low 90s across most of the region. Other than a couple slight chances for rain up north and out west, most of next week looks dry.

