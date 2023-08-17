Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Canaries back in win column with extra inning thriller at Kansas City

Birds bounce back as Sweeney’s bat, glove make the difference
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries earned their ninth win in their last ten games on Wednesday, topping Kansas City 4-3 in ten innings.

The Monarchs opened the scoring in the second inning with a solo home run and held Sioux Falls hitless until the fourth.

Darnell Sweeney led off the top of the fifth with a solo homerun to tie the game and Logan Eickhoff and Ozzie Martinez each delivered RBI singles later in the inning.

The Monarchs fought back with an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh before a wild pitch tied the game in the eighth. Wyatt Ulrich doubled with two outs in the top of the ninth inning but was stranded at second base. Charlie Hasty struck out the side in the bottom half to send the game to extras.

Ozzie Martinez scored on a groundout from Jabari Henry in the top of the tenth and Cole LaLonde struck out two in the home half to earn his first professional save.

Martinez and Mike Hart each finished with two hits and Akeem Bostick allowed a run on four hits while striking out seven over six innings. The Canaries are now 41-42 and will look to clinch the three-game series Thursday at 7:00pm.

Game recap courtesy SF Canaries

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
3 killed in RV vs. truck accident on I-90 near Hartford
Over 500,000 people visit the rally annually.
Final Sturgis Rally stats released
GoFundMe created for family of Minnesota man who died near the Boundary Waters
Justin Michael Sperl
Body recovered in Boundary Waters identified as missing Marshall man
Sheldon Tulio, of Sioux Falls, was also involved in that crash.
Sioux Falls man recalls involvement in fiery I-90 crash: “My seatbelt saved my life”

Latest News

Augie returns a ton of starters which helps make practice even more productive
Augustana football returns many starters which helps practice to be more productive
Hamlin Chargers football team is extra motivated after coming so close last fall
Hamlin Chargers are motivated by coming so close to a title last fall in football
Josh Morton shares his excitement for Augustana's new hockey rink on campus
Augustana’s Josh Morton shares his excitement for the hockey rink on campus
August 16th Plays of the Week
August 16th Plays of the Week