Canaries back in win column with extra inning thriller at Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries earned their ninth win in their last ten games on Wednesday, topping Kansas City 4-3 in ten innings.

The Monarchs opened the scoring in the second inning with a solo home run and held Sioux Falls hitless until the fourth.

Darnell Sweeney led off the top of the fifth with a solo homerun to tie the game and Logan Eickhoff and Ozzie Martinez each delivered RBI singles later in the inning.

The Monarchs fought back with an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh before a wild pitch tied the game in the eighth. Wyatt Ulrich doubled with two outs in the top of the ninth inning but was stranded at second base. Charlie Hasty struck out the side in the bottom half to send the game to extras.

Ozzie Martinez scored on a groundout from Jabari Henry in the top of the tenth and Cole LaLonde struck out two in the home half to earn his first professional save.

Martinez and Mike Hart each finished with two hits and Akeem Bostick allowed a run on four hits while striking out seven over six innings. The Canaries are now 41-42 and will look to clinch the three-game series Thursday at 7:00pm.

Game recap courtesy SF Canaries

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.