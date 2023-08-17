Crossroads Summit offers networking, learning opportunities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 7th Crossroad Summit was hosted by the Greater Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Network at the Sioux Falls Convention Center on Thursday.

Crossroads Summit is a one-day professional development conference that is jam-packed with learning opportunities, investing and inspiring for yourself and then networking and getting to know other people and forming connections within our community.

This event included keynote speakers, breakout rooms, and the 4 Under 40 award, all aimed at bettering those who attended.

“We packed this day full of opportunities for attendees to challenge themselves, to share with others, to learn from each other. We had breakout sessions that people could choose from led by industry experts that are local. So we have a community full of talent. And they were generous enough to come and share their expertise and our breakout sessions, and we had two amazing keynote speakers today. Then at lunchtime, we got to celebrate four young professionals who are changemakers in our community in their industry with the 4 under 40 awards.”

It’s all about promoting growth and development for young professionals in our community.

“It was really important to us that this event was by young professionals for young professionals. So as we were planning our content, we really wanted to do the things that young professionals can do to learn and develop and ultimately grow as leaders within their organizations.”

Organizers hope attendees were able to take a few things away from this event.

“People can come away with some tips and tricks or some new ideas about how they can grow into leadership within their organization to ultimately take over that mantle and be the next leaders for their businesses.”

The Crossroads Summit, which is hosted every other year, is a perfect hub for professional and personal development.

