Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Delbridge Museum of Natural Museum closing

The Delbridge Museum of Natural History in Sioux Falls has closed to the public.
The Delbridge Museum of Natural History in Sioux Falls has closed to the public.(Great Plains Zoo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Delbridge Museum of Natural History in Sioux Falls has closed to the public.

The zoo reports that prior to the 1980s, strong chemicals were used in the taxidermy process to preserve hides, and as the specimens in the Delbridge Collection — harvested from the 1940s to 1970s — continue to age, there is a greater chance of chemical exposure. Because of this, the City of Sioux Falls and the Great Plains Zoo decided to take down the collection.

In a process that will take several months, the City and zoo will work closely with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to safely disposition the mounts in the collection.

The museum has been home to a comprehensive collection of taxidermy, procured and displayed over many decades in the mid-1900s by Sioux Falls businessman Henry Brockhouse.

According to the zoo, the decision was reached after much discussion, research, testing, and consultations about best practices with experts at other museums.

“As a city asset, the Sioux Falls City Council must approve the surplus and disposition of the Delbridge collection, which is expected sometime in the coming weeks,” the zoo reports.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
3 killed in RV vs. truck accident on I-90 near Hartford
Over 500,000 people visit the rally annually.
Final Sturgis Rally stats released
Sheldon Tulio, of Sioux Falls, was also involved in that crash.
Sioux Falls man recalls involvement in fiery I-90 crash: “My seatbelt saved my life”
South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Jordan Melius stops a motorcyclist during the 2023 Sturgis...
At least 11 die in motorcycle accidents before and during Sturgis rally
A customer at an Iowa Target found a boa constrictor in their cart on Saturday.
Target customer finds boa constrictor inside shopping cart

Latest News

Grace Lutheran Church in Watertown
Grace Lutheran Church to celebrate 140th anniversary
A pursuit started and went all the way to Yankton County.
2 women arrested after running over Sioux Falls officer, leading pursuit in stolen vehicle
Attorney General Marty Jackley says State Senator Jessica Castleberry must return thousands in...
Sen. Castleberry resigns, agrees to repay COVID relief funds
Attorney General Drew Wrigley
Officials release body camera footage of deadly July 14 shooting