Goss Opera House season announced, season tickets available Friday

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Goss Opera House in Watertown announced its 2023-2024 season schedule this week with seven different shows coming to the historical theater.

The season will run from September 2023 through April 2024 and will include performances from Eagles tribute band Hotel California, Christian Rock Band Sanctus Real, and American Idol Season 7 winner David Cook, among others.

Season Tickets will be available on Friday, August 18 at 10:00 a.m. at TheGossOperaHouse.com or at Maud’s Mercantile in Watertown.

Individual show tickets will be available on September 8 at 10:00 a.m.

