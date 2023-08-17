Grace Lutheran Church to celebrate 140th anniversary

The first meeting to organize a Lutheran Church in Watertown was held on Sept. 19, 1883. On Dec. 22, 1883, the First Scandinavian Evangelical Lutheran Church was organized in a room over the Merchants Bank of Watertown. The dedication of the first church building, a 30 x 40 ft structure with no basement, was held on Sept. 26, 1886. In 1917 plans began for a new church building. On Aug 1, 1920, the cornerstone of the present sanctuary was laid, and the name changed to Grace Lutheran Church the following May. The present brick building was dedicated on July 10, 1921.

Over the years, Grace Lutheran has been community minded in mission and outreach. In 1909, the idea of Luther Hospital was developed with the opening of what was later renamed Memorial Hospital which merged with St Anne’s Hospital and later became Prairie Lakes Hospital.

On Nov 6, 1960, as the congregation was bursting at the seams, a Godspeed Service was held for 212 members, who were released to establish a daughter church. Approximately 50 families from Grace Lutheran took on the responsibility for a start-up ministry launching what became Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer on the north side of Watertown.

The rich heritage of Grace Lutheran included radio broadcasts beginning on Dec 1, 1935, which reached its 2500th consecutive regular broadcast over KWAT on their Centennial Celebration of 100 years of Grace on September 18th, 1983, and continues to this day. The first drive-in service was held on June 19, 1955, at “Melody Theater” and later East Park Drive-in. Church additions for an education wing, new narthex and fellowship hall were built over the years as well as remodeling the sanctuary in 1975.

Over the years, they have supported missionaries overseas and sponsored refugee families: two families from Vietnam in 1978, a Polish family in 1990 and currently two families from Ukraine.

Four sons of Grace Lutheran have become pastors and 15 pastors have been ordained at Grace.