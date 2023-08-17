Avera Medical Minute
Grace Lutheran Church to celebrate 140th anniversary

Grace Lutheran Church in Watertown
Grace Lutheran Church in Watertown(Courtesy of Grace Lutheran Church)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Grace Lutheran Church in Watertown will mark its 140th anniversary next month with a ribbon cutting, a special worship service and a dinner.

Schedule of events:

• Sept. 15 — The Watertown Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m.

• Sept. 16 — An open house will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. in Fellowship Hall

• Sept. 17 — coffee and fellowship at 9 a.m. followed by a 10:30 a.m. worship service. Bishop Constanze Hagmaier of the South Dakota ELCA Synod will give a special anniversary message during the service. The chorus and bell choirs of Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer and Grace Lutheran’s will combine for this service. After the service, a dinner will be held at noon in Fellowship Hall for $5.00 in advance and $6.00 at the door.

Church history

Grace Lutheran Church shared the following timeline of the church:

