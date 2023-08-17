Avera Medical Minute
Hamlin Chargers are motivated by coming so close to a title last fall in football

Chargers lost in semi’s last year to state champion Wall
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAYTI, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The high school football season starts this week for 11-BV and all the 9-man classes in South Dakota.

And I can tell you right now, picking a winner in 9-AA will be tough because there are several great teams on paper that could win it all, including Hamlin. The Chargers lost to Wall min the semi’s last year and with Luke Fraser back leading the way, Jeff Sheehan really likes his team’s chances.

Hamlin Football Coach Jeff Sheehan says, “The semi-final game didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to but now they know what it’s like when they get there. The goal is to get back to that at least and further.”

Luke Fraser, Hamlin SR. RB says, “My grade has always talked about being multiple time champions, that’s always what we’ve wanted and obviously we haven’t won a chip. So this is our last year and we can’t go down with nothing so it’s going to be a dogfight every time someone steps on the field with us, like they’re going to get our best.”

The Chargers open their season Friday at Florence-Henry. They join defending champion Wall, Parkston and Howard as pre-season favorites in that class to be holding the trophy at the Dome in November.

