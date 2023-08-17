Sen. Castleberry must return misused COVID relief funds

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Marty Jackley held a news conference in Pierre on Thursday to discuss allegations that Sen. Jessica Castleberry misused COVID relief funds.

The investigation found that $499,129 was used by Sen. Castleberry in violation of the South Dakota Constitution. This money was used for daycare-related expenses for her business, Little Nest Preschool.

An agreement has been reached for Sen. Castleberry to return these funds with interest.

The funds will be repaid using a payment plan of $2,400 per month.

It was determined that $104,100 was targeted for qualified, financially needy families, with money going directly to families and children. Because of this, that amount does not need to be reimbursed.

The investigation has been completed.

Attorney General Jackley said Sen. Castleberry cooperated with the investigation.

