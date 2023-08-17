Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sen. Castleberry must return misused COVID relief funds

Jessica Castleberry
Attorney General Marty Jackley says State Senator Jessica Castleberry must return thousands in COVID funds(KOTA/KEVN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Marty Jackley held a news conference in Pierre on Thursday to discuss allegations that Sen. Jessica Castleberry misused COVID relief funds.

The investigation found that $499,129 was used by Sen. Castleberry in violation of the South Dakota Constitution. This money was used for daycare-related expenses for her business, Little Nest Preschool.

An agreement has been reached for Sen. Castleberry to return these funds with interest.

The funds will be repaid using a payment plan of $2,400 per month.

It was determined that $104,100 was targeted for qualified, financially needy families, with money going directly to families and children. Because of this, that amount does not need to be reimbursed.

The investigation has been completed.

Attorney General Jackley said Sen. Castleberry cooperated with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
3 killed in RV vs. truck accident on I-90 near Hartford
Over 500,000 people visit the rally annually.
Final Sturgis Rally stats released
Sheldon Tulio, of Sioux Falls, was also involved in that crash.
Sioux Falls man recalls involvement in fiery I-90 crash: “My seatbelt saved my life”
South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Jordan Melius stops a motorcyclist during the 2023 Sturgis...
At least 11 die in motorcycle accidents before and during Sturgis rally
A customer at an Iowa Target found a boa constrictor in their cart on Saturday.
Target customer finds boa constrictor inside shopping cart

Latest News

Traffic cones line Minnesota Avenue, between 57th Street and 69th Street, in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls budget proposals for 2024
August 16th Plays of the Week
August 16th Plays of the Week
Residents in Maui dealing with uncertainty amidst fires
Residents in Maui dealing with uncertainty amidst fires
Residents in Maui dealing with uncertainty amidst fires