Law enforcement search for subject in southern Harrisburg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday evening that law enforcement is looking for a subject who fled on foot after crashing his vehicle.

The office stated at 5 p.m. that the subject crashed near the city shop area.

The community is advised to look out for the subject and call 911 if a suspicious white male is seen walking through the area.

The subject is a 29-year-old white male, 5′9 and 200 pounds, with brown hair. He may have a beard.

Law enforcement is searching southern Harrisburg for a subject who ran on foot. Please report all suspicious activity in that area by dialing 911 if you see something.

