National Music Museum to celebrate remodel, new galleries

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After renovations and remodeling of its permanent exhibitions, the National Music Museum is set to showcase several new galleries during a ribbon cutting ceremony next weekend.

Director Dwight Vaught joined Dakota News Now to talk about what visitors can expect Aug. 26.

The celebration will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the National Music Museum on the campus of the University of South Dakota.

For more information, visit nmmusd.org/nmm-notes/nmm-to-open-brand-new-galleries.

