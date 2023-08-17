Avera Medical Minute
Orchard Hills ‘Wheels Thru Time’ returns

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dell Rapids community is invited to come out this Sunday for the second annual Wheels Thru Time car show.

From 1 to 4 p.m. in the Orchard Hills retirement community, the car show will take place with free admission and entries.

The event is an effort to raise money for a new gazebo to be installed at the facility.

Food will be available to purchase, including pulled pork sandwiches, smoked brisket, and more.

“The show is for the residents. This is their home, and we try to cater to them as much as we can, and they just love seeing the old vehicles. It brings back a lot of memories for them,” said Mike McKee of Orchard Hills.

Wheels Thru Time is more than just a car show. It also includes everything from tractors to restored campers.

